(KPTV) - A lifetime Beavercreek resident is celebrating a very merry milestone this Christmas – her 100th birthday.
Elsie Dawn Moehnke hits the triple digits on Christmas Eve.
FOX 12 was there was she walked into a special birthday party Sunday. It was put together by her family, who tells FOX 12 despite living a century, Moehnke remains an incredible cook and gardener.
She has also outlived both of her children.
Moehnke had this to say about the key to living such a long life.
“Keeping going, keeping on, you know? If you sit down, you’re done,” she said. “All I can say is God’s not ready for me yet, I guess.”
Moehnke’s family says in her younger years, she dedicated much of her life to others, including quilting for orphans and helping her family’s logging business.
And by the way, she still lives at home on the family farm where she grew up.
