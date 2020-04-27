BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton bookstore owner is struggling to make ends meet, despite seeing sales increase since the health crisis started.
Lori Carroll has applied for government help and has received an emergency grant, but says it’s not doing much. She says she’s one of the only bookstores around that is open for browsing.
Carroll says before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was buying and selling mostly used books; now, her business model has changed drastically. She says she’s become a personal shopper, of sorts, spending money on tons of new books for her customers so they can have them in their hands quickly.
Carroll says her expenses and workload have gone up, as she’s now working seven days a week. She says she has also seen her sales go up, but that doesn’t mean she is in the clear.
Carroll says she has applied for government resources but doesn’t qualify for all that’s available due to several reasons, including that she wasn’t mandated to shut down and she doesn’t have employees. The only government help she has received is a $1,000 EIDL emergency grant.
Carroll says she applied for an SBA business loan before the crisis and was recently approved but hasn’t received the paperwork yet to complete it.
“My boiling point of frustration was with the 10K grant that they said was gonna come in three days and a week later we got one mail that said it was now $1,000 per employee and I didn’t know any business where $1,000 for one time shot for one employee is gonna help anything, that’s not gonna be your payroll for even a month,” Carroll said.
Jan’s Paperback has been open since 1981. Because of its age, the store has survived three recessions, but Carroll says this health crisis is the biggest challenge they’ve faced.
“I get a lot of people who just wanna come in to support because they just wanna keep businesses open and that is a whole different vibe from 2008 with the recession, not as many people were as aware of the problems that come for small business, but right now everybody is very aware of the danger that happens when small businesses go under,” Carroll said. “This scary time that we’re in with COVID-19 is just the tip of the iceberg, when that’s done is when we get to start into the true economic turn that we’re gonna have, and it’s scary.”
Carroll says now it the time to hustle as a small business owner because she’s preparing for what’s coming. She says she owes it to her community for the help she has received. She says customers have been tipping her after their purchases.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.