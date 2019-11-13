BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - In Beaverton Wednesday morning, it was all about art and dirt.
City officials broke ground on the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, the first performing arts center of its kind to be built in the Portland metro area in decades.
The facility between Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Hall Boulevard will include a 550-seat theater, classrooms, meeting and conference rooms, rehearsal and workshop space, art gallery, outdoor plaza, café, lobby and informal gathering areas.
Mayor Denny Doyle and City Council members turned dirt after hearing from a 200-person choir, which included members from the Southridge High School Choir. There was also a sing-along, led by Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini.
The $51 million project includes a nearby parking structure and is expected to open in spring 2021. The project's design and construction team includes Skanska USA Building Inc., Gerding Edlen, and OPSIS Architecture.
