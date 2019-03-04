BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Three Beaverton brothers were rescued from a snowy mountain road this weekend thanks to an emergency beacon they carried with them, and rescuers say they wish more people used them.
Jacob Loveland and his two brothers, Jared and Justin, had been in Seaside Friday enjoying an adventure together–something they’ve done for the last decade or so.
After Seaside, they went up to Astoria and started driving home toward Vernonia when they decided to turn onto Greasy Spoon Road.
“There was no snow, so we were like, we’ll go up this road,” Jacob Loveland said.
But conditions quickly changed, and the trio ran into a downed tree across the road. They tried turning around, but got stuck. They were able to free themselves, then got stuck again.
This time, their truck was in a snowy ditch.
“The youngest, Justin, he’s the lightest so we said you drive, we’ll push,” Loveland said.
Still, it didn’t work.
They kept trying to free themselves, but the hours were passing and it was nearing 10:00 p.m. They didn’t have much in the way or food or supplies – and had no cell phone service.
That’s when Loveland decided to use his SPOT device, a GPS tracker that uses satellite coordinates to notify emergency responders of your location.
“First time I’ve actually had to use the SOS button,” Loveland said.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says the tracker sends a signal that is monitored by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, or IERCC. The IERCC reported the activation to the local 911 center.
A deputy tried reaching the brothers, but ran into trouble in the ice and snow. He called Mountain Wave Search and Rescue to come help, and six people were sent out as part of the 4x4 rescue team.
As help was on the way, the brothers spent the night in their truck.
“We were actually quite calm surprisingly,” Loveland added. “The worst thing you can do in a situation is to panic, that’s how people get hurt, that’s how people die. You’ve just got to maintain a level head when you get stuck.”
That’s exactly what they did.
“We’d turn on the truck, let it heat up and then once we got it hot enough we’d turn it off and let our body heat keep us warm,” he said.
At first daylight Saturday, they tried freeing the truck again – but it still didn’t work.
“By that time it was about 20 degrees and my brothers were shivering,” he said. “I’m like okay, everyone in the truck.”
Not long after, they saw the headlights of rescuers on the horizon.
“It was great,” he said of seeing them. “It was amazing.”
As it turns out, Mountain Wave SAR helped with the development of SPOT years ago, and their own ground teams are outfitted with the devices when they’re on search and rescue missions. It’s a back-up in case radio communications go out.
A Mountain Wave spokesperson said they’ve done classes on the devices all over the region, and while it’s rare to get a SPOT notification (a couple of times a year), they wish more people in the outdoors carried them.
You can buy one for roughly $100-$150 at most outdoor stores. There’s also a subscription fee for the service.
It’s something Loveland says he is grateful he had.
“It’s just an amazing little gadget,” he said.
All three brothers are now home safely.
This #Beaverton brother is singing the praises of this SPOT device. It’s an emergency beacon that notified rescuers when he was stuck with his brothers on a snowy mountain road without cell service Friday night. @MountainWaveSAR came to help! Hear from him at 5pm on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/euMJJbpo8q— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.