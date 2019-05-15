Beaverton Burgerville on Canyon Road closing down after 50 years in business

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Burgerville on Canyon Road is closing down after 50 years in business.
The company announced Wednesday that the restaurant at 11900 S.W. Canyon Road will shut down on June 16.
Burgerville has leased that space since July 1, 1969.
A statement from Burgerville said “after careful evaluation (the company) determined that the building is near the end of its useful life. Due to ecological considerations and wetlands conservation, a major remodel of the location is not possible.”
The central Beaverton location, adjacent to the Beaverton Town Square shopping center, was one of the company’s oldest operating restaurants.
There are 41 Burgerville locations in the Pacific Northwest, including nearby restaurants at Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Allen Boulevard, and Northwest 185th Avenue and Walker Road.
Employees at the Canyon Road location will have the opportunity to apply to work at other Burgerville restaurants.
“It has been an honor to serve the Beaverton community at this site for the last 50 years, and we appreciate the decades of support we’ve received from generations of Burgerville fans,” said Beth Brewer, senior VP of operations at Burgerville.
