Beaverton business offers free sack lunches during COVID-19 closures

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – With many schools not being able to provide meals to students who need them, some restaurants are pitching in to help.
Lionheart Coffee will be handing out free sack lunches at their two Beaverton locations starting on Monday.
Owner Lauren Reese said she and her husband wanted to help, so they made the announcement on their social media.
Then they got a big surprise.
Community members started reaching out offering donations of food, cash and other supplies to help out.
They have enough to make 4,000 sack lunches and thinks its amazing that something positive came out of a scary time, Reese said.
“Really what we’ve found is that our customer base. This city, this community, this neighborhood wanted to support it, so now it’s truly beyond us. It’s a community-centered program that we just happen to house because we have this place,” Lauren Reese, Lionheart Coffee Company.
Reese says the lunches will be available for pick up anytime their restaurants are open. They will also deliver to anyone in need, they just need to reach out on social media.
