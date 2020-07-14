Beaverton businesses ready for new outdoor mask mandate

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A new mask mandate begins Wednesday in Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that a person must now wear a face covering outside if they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance from other people. The governor says she’s relying on businesses, not police, to enforce the new mask rule.
“I look at my mom, who’s 84, and so I’m not afraid to say to somebody, ‘do you have your mask?’ because she is my first priority, and then come my customers,” said Lisa Alleyne, who works at Ickabod’s in downtown Beaverton with her mom, who owns the bar and grill, said.
Alleyne says she’s seen a wide spectrum of mask wearers. When there is someone not wearing one, sometimes a customer will pitch in by asking them to put one on.
“I appreciate that, I do have some customers that are very willing to say, ‘Oh, I’ll tell that guy!’ Because we’re very much the neighborhood Cheers,” Alleyne said.
Just down the street at Syndicate Wine Bar, owners David and Angela Anderson say the overwhelming majority of customers have been in compliance.
“There’s occasionally someone that comes in and goes, ‘Oh, can I just cover my mouth with my sweater?’ I’m like, ‘No, cause you’re going to the restroom, you have to wear a mask,’” David said.
During busy times, he says people will line up outside, but even then they’re six feet apart, and David says he doesn’t anticipate any problems for the future.
“We’re trying to do our part to keep you safe and that’s really what this is all about,” David said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
We walk the 'powerline trail' in Beaverton, just west of 155th. We're about the only people wearing masks. It's very disheartening so encounter other walkers and bicyclists who don't observe the mask convention./ mandate.
