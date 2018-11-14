BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The city of Beaverton is celebrating the opening of the Crescent Connection Trail.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday marked the opening of the trail.
The Crescent Connection Trail is a shared-use path that links the Beaverton Transit Center to Beaverton Central and the future home of the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.
The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts is set to include a 550-seat theater, classrooms, meeting and conference rooms, rehearsal and workshop space, art gallery, outdoor plaza, café, lobby and informal gathering areas. A projected grand opening is scheduled for spring 2021.
City leaders said the Beaverton Transit Center is the busiest transit center in the region.
The new path consists of a 10-foot wide section from Lombard Avenue to Hall Boulevard for both bikes and pedestrians, as well as an existing sidewalk for walkers and a shared-use roadway for bicyclists along Crescent Street, Rose Biggi Avenue and Westgate Drive from Hall Boulevard to Cedar Hills Boulevard.
The Crescent Connection Trail is part of a larger vision to connect the Fanno Creek Trail to the Tualatin Hills Nature Park.
The trail is an ODOT Flexible Funds and federal aid project. The city first received a $1.2 million grant under the ODOT Flexible Funds Program in March 2012.
For more, go to beavertonoregon.gov/CrescentConnection.
