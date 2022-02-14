BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Pfizer has put the brakes on getting emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years old.

Mari Keuter of Mari’s Little Lambs in Beaverton said this will likely cause more children to miss school.

Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The FDA’s outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies.

“That would be the frustrating part if the child has a positive exposure back to back that’s 20 days that they have to stay in quarantine versus if they’re vaccinated they wouldn’t have to quarantine,” she said.

She said she understands why the FDA is delaying things.

“I respect my families choices to have their kids vaccinated or not but I mean it would definitely make things a lot smoother if the child is vaccinated in regards to parents don’t have to take time off work or their child has to be excluded from school,” Keuter said.

She said after the last two years, everyone is ready for a return to normal.

“It’s really difficult to tell parents your child has been exposed and you’re going to have to take ten days off work and it’s definitely both frustrating for us as a school and the parents,” she said.

Keuter said she’s hopeful approval will come in the next few months.

“We’re optimistically cautious moving through this surge right now we’ve still had a few cases here and there but I feel like it’s getting more and more less frequent which is good news,” she said.