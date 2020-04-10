Beaverton church holds drive-thru confession, virtual Easter service

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – As today marks Good Friday, many churches are preparing with virtual services for Easter.
Leaders at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton say their parking lot would normally be packed for Easter–but this year, it will be empty. The church says it has been getting creative in its efforts to connect with people, including holding a drive-thru confession to maintain social distancing.
Father Dave Gutmann says the church has been recording its services and then playing them on its website for the community to watch. He says they’re seeing a lot of people tune in. He says normally, they see about 3,000 people on a weekend and the numbers online are near that.
For Easter, the church will be showing several recorded services on its website. Gutmann says for Easter, many people take park in confession to reflect. This year, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the church is holding a drive-thru confession. He says they have stations set up outside with scheduled times where people can drive up and still be six feet from clergy to give their confession.
Gutmann also says the use of technology is reaching communities in a different way.
“A family that said they've always come to church with their kids and they've always tried to make a connection between what happens in church and what happens at home,” Gutmann said. “But now, by watching mass at home, they're finding that that connection, that merging of what used to happen at home, more in a church and less at home, is happening right at home.”
