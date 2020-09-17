Beaverton community rallies to help people impacted by wildfire in southern Oregon

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Donation drives have popped up all over the state to help Oregonians who have lost everything to wildfires.
Despite the distance, a group from Beaverton wanted to make sure southern Oregon also felt supported. The group started a Facebook page called Team Beaverton to help people financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Mary Leiby posted about collecting donations for wildfire victims, she says the post blew up, with people dropping off all sorts of donations, including toothbrushes, toiletries and sleeping bags.
Leiby says she the support kept coming, forcing her to look for other ways besides her car to get the donations to families displaced by the Almeda Fire in the Rogue Valley.
"I’m just blown away by the generosity of the community for a community that some of these people have never been in," Leiby said. "And to get me down here, I mean, we crowd-funded enough money to pay for the van and pay for the gas."
Leiby and her U-Haul arrived in Medford on Wednesday, where she dropped off the van full of donations at the Northwest Seasonal Workers Association to help displaced Hispanic families.
Leiby said she also stopped at an assisted living facility in Ashland that was needing supplies after being evacuated.
