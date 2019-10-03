LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a couple from Beaverton Wednesday night for allegedly stealing a Porsche and breaking into a vacation home in Lincoln County, among other crimes, according to law enforcement.
Deputies in Lincoln County responded to the 4000 block of Northeast East Devils Lake Road around 10:22 p.m. after a caller reported the keys to her vacation rental home had been stolen from her earlier that week in the Portland area. She said she believed someone was now in her house.
Deputies, Oregon State Police, and Lincoln City police officers surrounded the home and called for the occupants to exit. Sarah Marie Brausen, 34, of Beaverton, exited the home and was found to be in possession of the caller’s identification and credit cards, according to law enforcement.
Brausen was arrested as law enforcement with help from a police dog found Anthony Troy Brausen, 36, also of Beaverton, inside the basement of the home.
Sarah and Anthony were found to be in possession of several identity documents belonging to other victims, burglary tools, document counterfeiting equipment, numerous purses and suitcases, and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also found a stolen Porsche SUV in the driveway of the vacation home.
Sarah and Anthony are facing the following charges:
- Burglary in the first degree
- Possession of burglary tools
- Theft in the first degree
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Felon is possession of a firearm
- Forgery in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a forgery device
- Identity theft
Their respective bails were set at $565,000. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Portland area police agencies continue to investigate and are working to identify additional victims. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 541-265-0669.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Comforting to know background checks work so well.
