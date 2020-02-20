PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Home at last, a Beaverton couple landed in Portland Thursday night after they were evacuated from China and spent two weeks under quarantine in Omaha, Nebraska.
Amanj Habibi told reporters it felt good to be back in Oregon.
“It’s quite the journey, but it’s pretty amazing,” Habibi said after getting off his flight.
Habibi and his wife, Chunxiao, flew to Wuhan in January to visit Chunxiao’s family. They saved up for the trip and planned to do a lot of exploring. Instead, the couple ended up virtually on lockdown at his in-laws’ home, located three hours outside Wuhan.
“We knew the virus was taking place, but we never knew it would become this much of a problem and spread this much,” Habibi said.
Trying to get back into Wuhan and then leave the country then quickly became a problem.
Habibi said he and his wife ended up on the last train to Wuhan and then were evacuated on a government plane with the help of the State Department and U.S. Embassy.
“There was another person who had the coronavirus on our plane, so we were just kind of anxious, trying to figure out what’s going on,” Habibi said.
Then came the two-week quarantine stay at a military base in Omaha, Nebraska. At first, everyone under quarantine kept to themselves and worried about catching the illness, said Habibi. As their stay progressed, people started interacting more.
“We started to be more social and hang out a little bit,” Habibi said. “We did karaoke, we had a poker group – we did poker night.”
Habibi said he plans to keep in touch with some of the others.
Now, he’s just glad to be home and healthy.
“Thank you to everyone who took part in this, I really appreciate it,” Habibi said. “We couldn’t have been here without you.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.