HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Thanks to his wife’s quick hands, Jose Martinez is $680,000 richer, and that much closer to paying off his home.
Martinez, who lives in Beaverton and works in Hillsboro, recently won the Oregon Lottery Mega Millions after purchasing the ticket at a convenience store near his work. The winning ticket was one of several unsigned tickets that almost blew out his car window when his wife pulled down the sun visor.
"I went on a business trip and left the tickets between the sun visor and the roof of my car," Martinez said. "If the ticket would have flown out the window, we wouldn't have won $1 million."
Martinez after taxes took home $680,000, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Martinez purchased the winning ticket from the S&S Market off East Main Street. He says he regularly stops at the store to get something to eat and to pick up lottery tickets.
According to lottery officials, Martinez purchased the winning ticket May 14, the day of the drawing. His ticket matched five of the six numbers.
The owners of the S&S Market in Hillsboro will receive a 1-percent selling bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, which the owner says he will pour back into his business.
