BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton daycare owner accused of hurting a child in her care is facing criminal charges.
The allegations date back to January, but a secret indictment was filed against Savani Jayasuriya earlier this month. She’s charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault.
Jayasuriya ran a daycare out of her home on Northwest Willow Glen Place called Little Flower Childcare Learning Center. The daycare was licensed by the state.
Court records allege Jayasuriya “inflicted punishment against the child using a pointed instrument causing a puncture wound and bleeding.”
The child in this case is a 4-year-old girl.
The state has suspended Jayasuriya’s child care license and is taking steps to have it revoked for five years.
Her lawyer told FOX 12, “She respects that the state needs to take these allegations seriously and the state needs to protect children, but she denies the charges and has faith in the legal system that the truth will come out."
Jayasuriya is out of the Washington County Jail and due in court Sept. 3.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.