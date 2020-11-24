Beaverton family goes viral but there's much more to their story

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton family has a little fun dancing, and clearly, it's striking a chord with families that are dealing with quite the year.
First-grader Delaney Jones makes crafting tutorials, but this time her family stepped into her limelight.
"This is a once in a lifetime kinda thing, and she has fully embraced taking this opportunity to help to show a little bit of love and bring joy into people's lives," Issac Jones said.
The video was a thank you to Delaney's teachers.
"Since I miss my teachers, I just want to do this for you, you know that," Delaney said.
But Jones didn't know that until his wife told him.
"I hadn't seen it that it had been uploaded to Seesaw," he said. That was I did a double-take with her, I what, what you did what how did it end up? So, I ended up watching a couple of things she said in there. She just wanted to send some Christmas cheer. The fact that there were so many posts about oh, this is just like your dad or your brother or whatever, and that really touched my heart."
But there's more to this story than so many people realize.
"At one point in time, we were both without a job. We were both shut down, and it was scary, it was tight," Jones said.
And that's not all.
"I actually ended up, I caught corona too. I got covid, and it was no joke," he said.
He was isolated in an apartment his parents own.
"I was there for four days, and my wife said, we have it too," Jones said. "I was able to help while she had it and kinda recovered."
He says his wife is where the kids get their creativity.
"My wife is incredibly talented, decorated everything and built this home," Jones said.
One thing is clear: they love each other fiercely.
"They never cease to amazing me with their creativity," he said.
So crafty Delainey, builder Hunter and even little Teddy have a special dad who knows what's important even during their toughest times.
"The biggest thing is taking in the moments as they come being crazy and goofy with your kids is a blessing you know its something that not everyone gets to experience, and you know they grow up super quick so when those moments come you gotta take them not be afraid to be a fool," Jones said.
So what's next?
"Stay tuned for a dancing tutorial for all dads out there, no not really I don't think anyone wants to dance like this," he said. "Absolutely bad dad moves are my forte I've got that on lockdown."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
