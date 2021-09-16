BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say one person was displaced after a fire broke out at a daycare center in Beaverton.
Just before 4:00 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a house that was on fire on Tuckerwood Court.
Based on initial descriptions from 911 callers and crews on their way to the scene who could see a black column of smoke in the vicinity of where they were headed, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm.
First incoming crews arrived in less than four minutes and began to knockdown the flames and prevent any spread to adjacent houses and vegetation.
The fire was deemed under control less than 20 minutes later. Flames caused extensive damage to the garage and living area and is considered a total loss.
A caretaker, who helps operate a daytime youth care home at the house, lives at the location. The owners of the care home business have arranged for alternate housing for the caretaker. No one was injured in the fire.
A TVF&R investigator has narrowed down the origin of the fire to be in the garage. The exact cause is unconfirmed but appears to be accidental.
