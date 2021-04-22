Beaverton HS welcomes back students for start of hybrid learning

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - High schoolers are the final wave of students to return to the classroom for the Beaverton School District, and it comes as the state is loosening its restrictions on indoor sports.
For some students, they're coming back to a high school campus they already know, but for the freshman class, Thursday was their first day.
"I'm ready to meet my teachers," freshman Madeline Majors said.
Madeline and her sister, Michelle, both attend Beaverton High School. Michelle is a senior this year.
"I feel like that's really helpful for her specifically because since she's a freshman she hasn't been here at all," Michelle said.
The two sisters told FOX 12 they're ready to be back in the classroom, saying online learning came with some challenges.
"It's hard to do, especially math, just doing it alone and only having the communication over email. It's going to be really helpful for a lot of people, especially the ones that are doing worse with grades," Madeline said.
Thursday marked the start of hybrid learning for high school students in the district, which is already underway for middle school and elementary students.
All COVID-19 safety rules apply, which includes keeping students socially distanced and wearing masks at all times.
And starting Friday, new state guidelines allow indoor full-contact sports for kids and adults in Oregon.
A spokesperson for the Beaverton School District says they'll follow that guidance and begin indoor sports for the season.
