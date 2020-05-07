BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday announced that some retailers can reopen on May 15, including furniture stores, art galleries, boutiques, and jewelry shops.
Smith and Bevill Jewelers says online sales have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beaverton retailer says it is working on ways to keep customers safe once they reopen their shop, including installing a plexiglass enclosure to keep customers and employees separate while they’re shopping.
The store manager says a customer can come in, tell an employee what they’re looking for, and they’ll bring out pieces to display in the new showcase. The enclosure will be cleaned regularly.
The manager says the tough part in all of this is some aspects of the shopping experience that customers won’t get to experience, but they’re focused on keeping everyone safe.
“They're going to miss out on the tactile element like, ‘oh, let me try the rings on,’” Gina Bevill said. “I encourage my clients to try on the earrings, try on the rings when they're here, so that's going to be missing, but we're still going to have the in-person. We really want people to feel safe and secure but still be able to celebrate anniversaries and birthdays and babies being born and engagements.”
Smith and Bevill is taking extra precaution with the plexiglass barriers. All retail businesses will not be required to do that, but under the governor’s guidance, they will be required to:
Limit the number of customers in a store, focusing on maintaining six feet fo distance between people
- Post clear signs listing COVID-19 symptoms, asking employees and customers with symptoms to stay home
- Frequently clean and sanitize work areas and high-traffic areas
- Require all employees to wear cloth, paper, or disposable face coverings
Smith and Bevill says it hopes to have their enclosure ready for customers sometime this month.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
