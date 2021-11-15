BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Public health officials say they still haven't pinpointed the source of a Legionnaires' disease cluster that infected six people and left four hospitalized in Beaverton last month.

According to Washington County Public Health, there haven't been any new reports of Legionnaires' since the first six were reported in late October. The people who got sick all lived within two miles of the Murray Boulevard and Schools Ferry Road intersection.

Public Health investigators took 26 environmental samples from fountains and water features in the area. They found the legionella bacteria that most often causes pneumonia in the filters of an apartment complex hot tub, but they can't say whether the hot tub is a source of infection.

The hot tub owners had already drained the water as a precaution, but public health is also working with them to thoroughly clean and maintain the hot tub before it's used again.

“Regular maintenance of hot tubs is important to prevent legionella and other infection-causing bacteria from growing. This includes making sure filters are changed, tubs are cleaned frequently and that there is an appropriate chlorine concentration and pH level in the tub,” said Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County health officer.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection caused by the Legionella bacteria that is found naturally in the environment and grows best in warm conditions. Common sources include hot tubs, hot water tanks, large air conditioning and plumbing systems, fountains and water bodies, according to Washington County Public Health.