BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The city of Beaverton is looking to expand on its growing “restaurant row.”
The city announced the Bank of Beaverton building, which has most recently been home to the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, is available for a potential restaurant development.
The building is at the corner of Farmington Road and Watson Avenue in downtown Beaverton.
City leaders said 19 new restaurants have opened in Beaverton since 2018, with plans for more in the city’s central core.
The downtown area near the Bank of Beaverton building has seen new restaurants recently open nearby, including Big’s Chicken, Ex Novo Brewing and First Street Taqueria, joining established dining spots like Nak Won and Decarli.
“The City of Beaverton is cultivating a thriving restaurant scene in its downtown to further the city’s community vision of a vibrant area for residents and visitors,” according to a statement from the city. “Restaurants are key to an interesting downtown experience and are a feature amenity to encouraging repeat visitation, having a strong area workforce, and boosting the local economy.”
The city provides storefront and tenant improvement grants to new and existing restaurants in downtown. The grants support exterior improvements – such as rollup doors and signage – as well as interior improvements, all designed to increase foot traffic.
The city also showcases restaurants during its annual Beaverton Restaurant Week.
The Beaverton Downtown Association is working with area businesses to allow public parking in lots during non-business hours. A new online map showing those lots and other parking options is available at beavertonoregon.gov/parking.
For information on the Bank of Beaverton building, go to apps.beavertonoregon.gov/Bids
