ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man accused in a rental scam involving his mother’s home collected from than $13,000 from his victims before he was arrested, according to deputies, who say there may be additional victims who have not come forward.
Bradley Samuel Philan, 40, was arrested June 26 for placing false ads on Craigslist to rent his mother’s home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Philan after family members called to report his crimes.
The home involved in the scam is located on Southwest 172nd Avenue in the Aloha area of unincorporated Washington County, according to investigators.
Philan said he would post ads on Craigslist and offer victims walkthroughs of the property before collecting a deposit and first month’s rent, which often totaled a few thousand dollars, the sheriff’s office says.
According to deputies, most victims paid Philan electronically using the Square or Venmo apps. Philan’s family before his arrest had already reimbursed two separate victims more than $7,000 from the rental scams.
Philan was lodged at the Washington County Jail and is facing one count of aggravated theft in the first degree and six counts of first degree theft by deception.
Investigators believe Philan scammed people out of more than $13,000 since the beginning of May. They also believe there are more victims who have not contacted the sheriff’s office. Anyone who believes they are a victim in the case or anyone who has additional information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.
