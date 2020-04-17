BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man accused of impersonating credit union employees to steal personal finance information has been charged with bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Winston E. Gray, 30, made his first appeared in federal court on Friday and was ordered detained. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, a fraud investigator for Rivermark Credit Union called Portland police on March 30 to report that numerous members had received fraudulent text messages asking them to confirm or deny a recent transaction. When a member denied the transaction, they received a phone call from someone purporting to be a credit union employee asking for the member’s debit card number and PIN in order to disable their card. That information was then used to clone the victims’ debit cards and make numerous purchases and ATM withdrawals throughout the Portland metro area, according to the attorney’s office.
Using a list of fraudulent transactions provided by Rivermark, law enforcement with help from investigators from with OnPoint Credit Union, Bank of America, Unitus Credit Union, and Fred Meyer, obtained video surveillance and photos of the unauthorized transactions from various ATMs and retail establishments.
Surveillance images of the suspect, later alleged to be Gray, were obtained from a Bank of America ATM on Northwest Cornell Road in Portland. On March 29, 2020, after making a balance inquiry on a victim member’s account, Gray made three consecutive withdrawals of $203 each from the ATM. Gray was later linked to a second fraudulent ATM withdrawal and two fraudulent money order purchases the same day. As the investigation continued, detectives linked Gray to additional fraudulent transactions between March 30 and April 8 at other locations throughout the Portland area.
“After reviewing body-worn camera footage from a previous traffic stop, detectives were able to positively identify Gray as the suspect responsible for the fraudulent bank transactions and obtain his home address,” according to the attorney’s office.
Gray was arrested on April 15 after detectives served search warrants for his home, person and vehicle.
Law enforcement while searching Gray’s home found a Bluetooth card writer used to re-encode magnetic strips on credit cards; blank cards with magnetic strips; handwritten instructions on creating stolen identities and committing credit card fraud; multiple stolen credit cards, debit cards, and driver’s licenses; clothing matching those seen in the surveillance footage; more than $10,000 in cash; a 380 caliber handgun; a box of 380 caliber ammunition; and 26 grams of cocaine.
Other related items were seized from his person and vehicle, the attorney’s office says.
