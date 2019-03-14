BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of more than 30 sex crimes, some of them involving young teens, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday afternoon.
Reachana Chan will also have to register as a sex offender. He was first arrested in March 2018 after a jury accused him of multiple sex crimes.
After Chan’s first arrest, a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds alleged crimes during 2013-2014. The victims said they knew Chan by the name of Brandon and met him over social media. At the time, police say Chan was 19-years-old.
Chan was indicted on 30 additional sex crimes, including rape, sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, and was arrested for a second time.
Chan in March 2019 pleaded guilty to charges including sex abuse, rape and using child in display of sexually explicit conduct in connection to both cases.
