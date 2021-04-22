PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a Beaverton man has been charged with federal child exploitation crimes after using various social media apps, including Snapchat and TikTok, to stalk and sexually exploit a minor victim from Australia.
25-year-old Jorge Rosales has been charged with sexually exploiting children, distributing and possessing child pornography, cyberstalking, and enticing a minor online.
According to court documents, in April a special agent from Homeland Security Investigations received an investigative referral from INTERPOL and the Australian Federal Police related to the sexual exploitation of a then-nine-year-old victim in Australia.
According to the Australian authorities, in 2016 or 2017, an individual later identified as Rosales began communicating with the minor victim using a social media application known as TikTok. Rosales claimed he was a 36-year-old male named Alex.
Over a period of months, Rosales engaged the minor in a series of progressively more sexually explicit conversations even after the minor told him she was nine years old.
Rosales encouraged the victim to produce and send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself. When the victim declined, he threatened to turn her friends and family against her, and, in at least one instance, sent her photos of animals beaten until injured. Eventually, the minor victim sent naked photos of herself to Rosales.
Eventually, after receiving many similar requests from Rosales, the minor victim blocked Rosales’ accounts. In response, over a period of several years, Rosales created and used dozens of new social media accounts to stalk and torment the minor victim.
Rosales was arrested on Wednesday and made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at www.ice.gov/tips.
Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
