TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man died Sunday after a paragliding accident off the Oregon coast near Cape Lookout State Park, according to Oregon State Police.
Gary B. Murdow, 44, was paragliding Sunday evening from Cape Lookout State Park and went down south of the park.
Witnesses say when Murdow took off, he appeared to be too low. Murdow’s paraglider crashed into ocean, and Murdow was seen attempting to use the paraglider as a flotation device, according to law enforcement.
The Netarts Oceanside Fire District found Murdow unconscious in a remote area at the water’s edge.
Murdow was entangled in his parasail ropes, and a rescue swimmer was unable to pull him onto his rescue ski, according to fire district officials. A rescue swimmer from the U.S. Coast guard responded to help and the pair were able to cut Murdow free and take him to an ambulance waiting at the shore.
Murdow was transported to Adventists Health Tillamook Hospital and pronounced dead later that night, according to authorities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
