WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man drowned while swimming at Hagg Lake on Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to a swimmer who had gone under water. It was told the man was kayaking in the area of Boat Ramp C when he got out to swim.
Marine patrol deputies were already on the water for regular patrol when multiple 911 calls came in. Other people at the lake, along with deputies, searched for the man but could not find him.
The Lake Oswego Fire Department dive team responded and found the man’s body just before 6:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office has identified him as 61-year-old Satoru Kamoshita of Beaverton.
