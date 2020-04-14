BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man is facing charges for participating in a $65 million tax evasion scheme, one of the largest ever to be prosecuted in the state, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz, 38, is facing charges including one count of conspiring to commit tax evasion and two counts of filing false tax returns.
The scheme involved several area construction companies, the attorney’s office says, and occurred from at least 2014 through Feb. 2018, according to court documents.
Court documents state that during that time, Lopez-Diaz and co-conspirators successfully evaded their personal and employment tax obligations by cashing approximately $185 million in payroll checks at a co-conspirator’s check cashing business. They used the money to pay construction workers under the table and filed false corporation, payroll, and individual tax returns, court documents state.
Lopez-Diaz and some co-conspirators established sub-contracting companies to facilitate their tax evasion conspiracy, the attorney’s office says.
“Along with the owners and operators of local contracting companies, they knowingly hired unlicensed work crews, paid them cash under the table, and evaded payroll taxes by not putting the workers on their regular payroll systems,” according to the attorney’s office.
Throughout the conspiracy, Lopez-Diaz also functioned as a payroll check casher for other companies, the attorney’s office says, using an alias, Miguel Lopez, to cash payroll checks and conceal his identity. He allegedly gave the cash received to the leaders of off-the-books work crews and to contractors who used the cash to pay other employees secretly.
Lopez-Diaz is scheduled to appear in federal court on April 21. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and $750,000 in fines.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
