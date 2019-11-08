Beaverton man gets 40 years for igniting bomb as officers moved in to arrest him

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man found guilty of assaulting federal officers when he ignited explosives inside a cigarette pack has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Jason Paul Schaefer, 28, assaulted the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force officers while they were moving in to arrest him in 2017, law enforcement said.
Schaefer was convicted earlier this year of two counts of assaulting a federal officer and one count each of carrying and using a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence, carrying and using an explosive during the commission of a federal felony, unlawful transport of explosive materials, possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of explosives.
According to court documents, FBI Portland in September 2017 determined that Schaefer had purchased several items that could be used to make a bomb. Federal agents and task force officers served a search warrant at Schaefer’s Beaverton apartment the next month, and after meeting with agents, Schaefer left in a white SUV, court documents state.
Agents searching Schaefer’s apartment found several explosive precursors and electronic matches. While the search was ongoing, Schaefer returned to the apartment and threatened a task force officer before fleeing, according to court documents.
Two task force officers pursued Schaefer, who soon got stuck in traffic. The officers approached Schaefer on foot and ordered him out of the SUV, but Schaefer refused, and instead threatened to kill the officers and ignited an explosive device concealed in a cigarette pack.
The blast caused significant injury to Schaefer’s hand and sent debris flying into one of the officers, who suffered bodily injury, court documents state. Following the explosion, Schaefer was arrested, and officers found a second cigarette pack containing explosives in his SUV.
In court Friday, Schaefer was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.