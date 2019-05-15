PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was convicted for assaulting two members of the Portland Joint Terrorism Task Force with an explosive device.
A federal jury in Portland found a Beaverton man who detonated an improvised explosive device containing triacetone triperoxide (TATP), assaulting two members of the Portland Joint Terrorism Task Force guilty.
Jason Paul Schaefer, 27, was convicted of two counts of assaulting a federal officer and one count each of carrying and using a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence, carrying and using an explosive during the commission of a federal felony, unlawful transport of explosive materials, possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of explosives.
On or about Sept. 21, 2017, FBI Portland determined that Schaefer had purchased several items that could be used to make a bomb. Schaefer was known to federal investigators after an April 2017 incident where he threatened to kill his landlords and used mercury to deter people from entering an apartment garage he rented in Beaverton, according to court documents
On October 11, 2017, federal agents and task force officers served a search warrant on Schaefer’s apartment.
Agents searching Schaefer’s apartment found several explosive precursors and electronic matches. While the search was ongoing, Schaefer returned to the apartment and threatened a task force officer before fleeing, according to court documents.
Two task force officers pursued Schaefer who soon got stuck in traffic. The officers approached Schaefer on foot and ordered him out of the car. Schaefer instead threatened to kill the officers and ignited an explosive device concealed in a cigarette pack.
The blast caused significant injury to Schaefer’s hand and sent debris flying into one of the officers, who suffered bodily injury. Following the explosion, Schaefer was arrested, and officers found a second cigarette pack containing explosives in his car.
Schaefer faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 30-year mandatory minimum. He will be sentenced on Aug. 13, 2019.
