BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man won $50,000 after purchasing an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it from a Beaverton convenience store.
The Oregon Lottery said Graeme Huguenot was on his way home from work when he stopped by the Plaid Pantry on Cedar Hills Boulevard. He was only there to grab something to drink, but a $5 Wild 10s Scratch-it caught his eye.
“We normally play on special occasions,” he said. “Birthdays, Christmas, family gathers, things like that. So I normally don’t play, now I’m glad I bought them!”
The scratch-it turned out to be a winning ticket.
Huguenot showed his family what he won using the Oregon Lottery's mobile app and said they were in "complete shock."
“We have a big backyard so I am going to also get a play structure for my two daughters,” he said. “You always dream about what you would do if you won the lottery, now we can actually put some of those dreams into reality!”
The Oregon Lottery said Huguenot also plans on buying his first new-to-him car.
“I have always gotten hand-me-down cars,” Huguenot said. “I’m not going to get a new car, but I am going to get a car that I choose.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.