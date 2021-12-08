WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 78-year-old man was sentenced to prison following a child sexual abuse investigation by the Beaverton Police Department, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Douglas Edward Mulloy pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and luring a minor. He was then sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The investigation began in May when Detective Chad Opitz posed as a 15-year-old girl on a social media platform. The district attorney's office said Mulloy, who was a convicted sex offender before this case, began messaging the undercover detective.

According to the district attorney's office, Mulloy engaged in sexually explicit conversations and sent videos depicting child and adult pornography. He also tried to engage the "girl's" 11-year-old sister in sexual activity as well.

Mulloy agreed to meet at a Beaverton park on June 2, where he was arrested by police. The district attorney's office said he admitted to police he was a registered sex offender and was there to meet an underage girl. He also admitted to sending child pornography.

Police found a cell phone, sex toys, condoms, and Viagra on Mulloy when he was arrested, the district attorney's office said.