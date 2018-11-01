WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Beaverton man was found guilty except for insanity Thursday in the murder of his mother.
Matthew Gutierrez appeared in court Thursday and pleaded guilty, except for insanity, to murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his mother, 57-year-old Katherine McDowell.
Police arrested Gutierrez in July 2017.
The case began when officers conducted a welfare check regarding McDowell at her home on the 11500 block of Southwest 11th Street.
A search of the property led to the discovery of human remains in the fire pit, according to police. Investigators say Gutierrez told them he had burned his mother's body in the pit.
Gutierrez' trial had been put on hold a couple of times for mental evaluations. Doctors for the defense and the district attorney found that he suffered from untreated schizophrenia at the time of the crimes.
At the recommendation of the district attorney, the judge sentenced Gutierrez to life under the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
Matthew Gutierrez pleads guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse except for insanity in the death of his mother Katherine McDowell last year. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and will spend life, likely in the state hospital. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/5hpwCB8KsE— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 1, 2018
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.