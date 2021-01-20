Peter Gilbert OR Lottery

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man is a repeat winner through the Oregon Lottery's Second Chance Scratch-it drawing.

Peter Gilbert first won $10,000 through the Second Chance Scratch-it drawing in May 2016.

After entering a non-winning "Crossword Inferno" ticket into the Second Chance drawing earlier this month, he won a $50,000 prize.

"When I told a friend of mine that I’d won $50,000 this time, he decided to start calling me ‘Re-Pete!,'" Gilbert told the Oregon Lottery.

Gilbert claimed his prize on Jan. 14 and is hoping for a "three-Pete" by winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot.

DefundTheMedia
DefundTheMedia

Let's not be greedy or anything...toolbag.

Report Add Reply

