BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man is a repeat winner through the Oregon Lottery's Second Chance Scratch-it drawing.
Peter Gilbert first won $10,000 through the Second Chance Scratch-it drawing in May 2016.
After entering a non-winning "Crossword Inferno" ticket into the Second Chance drawing earlier this month, he won a $50,000 prize.
"When I told a friend of mine that I’d won $50,000 this time, he decided to start calling me ‘Re-Pete!,'" Gilbert told the Oregon Lottery.
Gilbert claimed his prize on Jan. 14 and is hoping for a "three-Pete" by winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot.
(1) comment
Let's not be greedy or anything...toolbag.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.