BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now up to a staggering $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing.
Daljit Singh, the owner of Center Market located at 14295 Southwest Allen Boulevard, says his store is lucky. He has sold a couple of winning tickets over the years.
"It grows bigger, bigger, bigger now. So, hopefully today again like that," Singh said. "It's a nice day and people are buying lots of tickets."
It's hard not to get excited when you're looking at the possibility of a $1 billion jackpot.
"I just felt lucky today, so thought I'd try," one customer at Center Market told FOX 12.
Center Market sold a winning Megabucks ticket in 2010 and a winning Mega Millions ticket about five years ago.
#LottoFever has struck the Portland metro area. The #megamillions jackpot tonight is $1 billion and this market in Beaverton considers itself lucky. They’ve sold winning tickets in the past. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/I3JsHX3K9v— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) January 22, 2021
If Singh sells a winning ticket, he gets a prize too.
"Everybody has a little bit of money, yeah," he said.
And that's why many of his customers love to visit the market to buy their lotto tickets.
"Absolutely, because if I win, they do too and this is a great store," a customer told FOX 12. "If I’m going to have good luck, I want him to have it as well."
Odds of winning are almost as big as the prize money - about 303 million to one.
But Oregon likes to remind people that part of lottery sales go into voter approved programs like public schools, state parks and veterans services.
Believe it or not, this isn't the largest jackpot. The largest was $1.5 billion won by a single person in 2018.
Friday's drawing is at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.