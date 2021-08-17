BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A massage therapist in Beaverton is under investigation for inappropriately touching two clients, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

The Beaverton Police Department said the investigation began after two people came forward with details about inappropriate massages they received from 50-year-old Somsay Cheun at the SC Massage Clinic, located at 17200 Northwest Corridor Court. The incidents took place between 2019 and 2020.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cheun on Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Cheun was issued a citation in lieu of arrest. Neither police or the sheriff's office have said what charges he is facing.

Due to the nature of the cases, police said investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone who received treatment from Cheun and feel it was inappropriate is asked to contact Detective C. Herring at cherring@beavertonoregon.gov. Police said the Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists has an open investigation on this matter.