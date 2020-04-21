BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has released a draft plan on how and when to reopen the State of Oregon, and a local mayor agrees with the plan.
The draft released by Gov. Brown's office says that certain areas of the state, like rural areas, might open first since those counties have far fewer cases of COVID-19 than the metro area.
Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle says he likes the governor's plan.
"I think it's a great first step and it's nice to have a step in front of us," said Mayor Doyle.
Gov. Brown's plan will be put into effect in three different phases.
But first, the governor would like to see a decrease in cases accompanied by an increase in testing, so the state has a better idea of how many Oregonians really have the coronavirus.
Gov. Brown would also like to see contact tracing to help stop the spread of the virus.
The governor also wants to make sure hospitals have the capacity to deal with more COVID-19 cases, and that includes having a good supply of personal protective equipment.
Mayor Doyle says the plan is thoughtful and shows the governor has received input from local leaders.
"What we've seen here is now something concrete we can look at. And these are the steps we are going to have to take and lets put dates on it and deliver on it," Mayor Doyle said.
The mayor is hopeful some businesses in Beaverton can open as early as next week.
"The small businesses - if they can keep people spaced out - open up whatever sector you may think about see what happens from that, then take a few days, reassess, reopen more," the mayor said.
Mayor Doyle says there may be many different kinds of businesses that can open sooner rather than later, including salons.
"We open up the barber shop. Even I've got a lot of hair right now," Mayor Doyle said.
The governor says reopening communities will be driven by solid data, and it will be a slow step-by-step approach.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.