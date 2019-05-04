BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.
Officer said Cannon was last seen in the area of Southwest Murray and Southwest TV Highway.
Cannon is autistic and doesn’t speak, according to police.
Police said Cannon has been found safe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.