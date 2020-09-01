BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Many parents are trying to figure out how this school year is going to all come together, as they juggle parenting, working and now teaching their kids.
Tami Whisenant is a working parent of two, one high schooler and one soon-to-be middle schooler in the Beaverton School District.
When she heard they would both be learning online, at least until November, her first reaction was panic.
“I’m not excited about this," said Tami Whisenant. "I’m really not excited about this.”
Whisenant said she thankfully has a job that offers flexibility, letting her work some days at home.
“But I am still gone three or four mornings a week and so to ensure that an 11-year-old gets on his meetings, someone is going to need to be here or hold him accountable," she said. "So, we’re trying to both have him step up, as well as work as a team, as a parenting team, but it’s tough."
"I don’t know how lots of parents out there are working outside of the home and doing all this," she continued. “I know a lot of parents are in worst situations than I am."
Whisenant said it's the uncertainty that could affect many working parents like her.
“Let’s say they start online school and they go back in November and the numbers surge, and the governor or the health authority say everybody needs to pull out the students, the numbers are surging, do we have to keep switching back and forth and being in this limbo," she said.
Whisenant said her 11-year-old also struggled online in the spring and if this fall looks the same, she said she may have to make some difficult decisions.
“If anyone were to quit their job it would be me. And I would do it if it meant he - specifically him - thrives, not just survived, but did way better in school," said Whisenant. “If it came to that I would, but I think that would be last resort."
