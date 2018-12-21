BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - If you’re looking for the best place to raise your family, one online report says Beaverton is the spot.
Livability.com put Beaverton third on their annual list of the top 10 best places to raise a family in the U.S.
Beaverton was noted for its great schools, public transportation, outdoor natural areas, scenic parks and employers such as Nike, Intel and IBM.
The Livability.com editors noted Tom’s Pancake House is an ideal kid-friendly restaurant, while Ponzi Vineyards Historic Estate provides the best date night spot for frazzled parents.
Other activities, organizations and areas around Beaverton were also highlighted in story, including the city’s 90 parks, 60 miles of trails and 1,400 acres of dedicated natural areas.
“In fact, there’s a park within a half mile of every home here,” according to the report.
“It’s wonderful and rewarding to receive this kind of recognition and continually see Beaverton at the top of national rankings,” said Mayor Denny Doyle. “We are a friendly, active and responsive city with wonderful parks, schools, services and neighborhoods. I’m proud of this honor, and thankful to our residents and many partners who make Beaverton the amazing city it is.”
Factors considered in the rankings included U.S. cities with a population between 20,000 and 300,000, percent of population that is under age 6 years old, measures of children’s health, cost of childcare, number of parks and libraries, walkability and more.
In all, more than 2,000 cities were analyzed.
No other cities in Oregon or Washington made the list.
The number one city to raise a family, according to Livability.com, is Moscow, Idaho.
For more, go to Livability.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.