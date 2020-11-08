BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The 1st Street Dining Commons is playing a big part in helping keep a block of restaurants and coffee shops going in Beaverton as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle communities across communities, the state and country.
“It is an open air dining that you can bring food from any restaurant or from home, enjoy it socially distant from other diners,” Lauren Reese, who co-owns Lionheart Coffee Company, said.
Reese helped get this spaced off the going so that businesses could have a little more room for customers to sit. She explained the space won’t be changed much if Washington County becomes part of Governor Kate Brown’s two week pause. Part of the two week pause would require all restaurants to limit capacity to 50 people or less.
“So the great thing about the outdoor seating is that this isn’t a restaurant, it’s a park,” Reese said. “And so this is able to be a resource to the restaurants around here even if they have to reduce the capacity of their own dining rooms.”
Camille Tollbom lives in Beaverton and said this is a simple solution that is sanitary.
“So many people when this started, on the one hand you were afraid of dying and all sorts of horrible stuff but on the other hand there was a sense of we’re gonna lose the things that kind of make life worth living you know,” Tollbom said. “We’re gonna lose those little things that make the weekend fun, like going to coffee with a friend.”
Reese said the possibility of a pause is concerning but she believes that they’ll be able to get through it if it happens.
“I think it’d be silly to not be worried but I think that just like every other thing during COVID times we’re just going to roll with it and we’re gonna adapt and pivot and make it through,” Reese said.
She said she hopes people keep coming back too because customer and community support is the only way they can continue to be successful.
“It’s really great I think it’s a really creative solution to what was a very scary problem,” Tollbom said.
Reese added that they will be adding heaters in the coming weeks.
“We need to be able to look forward to things this winter and we need to be able to be safe and so finding that balance between the two is how restaurants are going to survive this winter,” Reese said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.