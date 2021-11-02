BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Beaverton Police are mourning the loss of 21-year-veteran Sgt. Brian Gaunt who died due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Sgt. Gaunt worked as a patrol officer, detective and K9 handler during his career with the Beaverton Police Department. His promotion to sergeant came in 2019 when he was assigned to the Community Services Division which he worked until his death. Gaunt is survived by his wife and three children.

A private surface is being held for family, friends and law enforcement personnel Tuesday at Southwest Bible Church followed by a law enforcement escort to Attrell’s Funeral Home in Newberg, OR.

The procession will take the following route: From Southwest Bible Church 14605 SW Murray Boulevard, southbound on SW Murray Boulevard, SW Murray Boulevard becomes SW Walnut Street, southbound on SW Walnut Street to Gaarde Street, southbound on Gaarde Street to Highway 99/ Pacific Highway, westbound on Highway 99/ Pacific Highway to Villa Road, northbound on Villa Road to Attrell’s Funeral Chapel, 207 Villa Road, Newberg, OR.