BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man accused of trying to lure a minor has been arrested and there could be more victims, according to Beaverton police.
Ryan Mutchler was arrested on Sept. 7 following an investigation.
The Beaverton Police Department said parents who monitored their child's cell phone use alerted them to Mutchler. Mutchler met the victim at a joint church camp between June 24 and June 30.
Police said an undercover detective engaged in a text message conversation with Mutchler for several days. The text messages outlined Mutchler's desires to have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to police.
Mutchler was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor.
He was arraigned on Sept. 18 and is now out of custody. According to court documents, Mutchler may have contact with his son but no other minors per the conditions of his release.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.
According to police, Mutchler was a youth pastor at Mountain Park Church in Lake Oswego and helped with the Aloha High School marching band program on a short-term basis.
The Beaverton Police Department believes there may be more victims.
Any additional victims or anyone with information about Mutchler's behavior is asked to call 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
