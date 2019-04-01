BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man with a felony warrant was arrested Sunday night, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
Beaverton police officers, along with the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT), arrested Arturo Garcia at around 9 p.m.
Police said the TNT team was brought in due to Garcia's criminal history.
Garcia had a felony secret indictment warrant for his arrest for felony fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation.
The charges stem from a domestic violence incident, according to police.
Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call police. Victims can also call the Family Justice Center at 503-430-8300 or the 24-hour crisis line at 503-469-8620.
