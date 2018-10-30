BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 47-year-old man Tuesday morning in connection to two stolen vehicles in the Beaverton area.
Officers responded to reports of a stolen van just before 8:50 a.m. in area of Southwest Gem Lane and Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. Once on scene, officers located the Nissan NV cargo van in a secluded area behind businesses near Southwest Walker and Southwest 123rd Avenue.
The suspect, identified as Laramie John Mayes, noticed law enforcement and fled the scene on foot, according to the police.
A nearby patrol officer reported seeing Mayes get into a second stolen vehicle, a gray 2012 Mazda 3.
The officer tried to stop Mayes from getting into the car, but was unsuccessful, according to police. The police department says the Mazda had stolen license plates.
Mayes later parked the Mazda behind the Dollar Tree near Southwest Walker and Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and entered the store.
Officers saw Mayes, arrested him and later recovered stolen property from inside the Mazda. The police department says they will continue to locate the victims of those crimes.
Mayes was lodged at the Washington County Jail and is facing charges of two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude-felony, identity theft and theft in the second degree.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.