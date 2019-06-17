BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police say two people were arrested Friday after they were located inside a stolen vehicle.
Police said officers noticed a black 2014 Toyota Camry, which had been reported as stolen from Portland on June 6, near Southwest Lombard and Southwest Canyon.
Officers stopped the vehicle and took the occupants, identified as 32-year-old Candido Felix Jr., of Gresham, and 26-year-old Ann Pena, of Forest Grove, into custody.
According to police, officers located black tar heroin and burglary tools during a search of the vehicle.
Felix and Pena were both booked into the Washington County Jail.
Felix is facing charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a stolen vehicle. Pena is facing charges of unlawful use of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin - felony, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County for possession of heroin.
