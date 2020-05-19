BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a ride home.
Police said they received the sexual assault report in March 2020.
The victim said in the early morning hours of March 7 she was getting a ride to Beaverton from downtown Portland from a man when she fell asleep while they were traveling westbound on Highway 26, according to police.
Police said when the victim woke up, the man had pulled off the road, parked in a dark lot, and was leaning over her and touching her.
The victim described the suspect as being in his late 20s, dark complexion similar to East Indian descent, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with some facial hair and short dark hair.
The suspect was wearing a white sweatsuit at the time of the assault. He was driving a passenger vehicle with dark-colored cloth interior.
No further details were released by police.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538.
Ok, how do you only have a description of the "interior" of the vehicle? How are there no details about how this woman obtained the ride in the first place? Was she hitch-hiking? Was she at a party downtown? How did she come to get into a car with a guy if she didn't know his name, or anything more than a basic physical description? Also, what was the woman's state of mind and condition at the time? Was she under the influence of something? Was she engaged in..ahem..offering services, and this guy wanted to sample without paying? I mean, there are so many unanswered questions here that would..ya know..help the public, in order to help the police and the victim.
She's lying.
