BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – UPDATE (June 13, 8:40 p.m.): Beaverton police said Jallen has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Beaverton Police Department said it is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
BPD said Akyra Jallen was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. leaving her home near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Greenway Boulevard. She also goes by the name Kiki.
Jallen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair. She was wearing a long red shirt, white hoodie and leggings. She might be barefoot.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.
