Beaverton police ID officer involved in shooting; wanted suspect still at large

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has identified an officer involved in a shooting earlier this month near Southwest West Slope Drive and Southwest 83rd Avenue.
Detective Tom Stewart, a 16-year veteran with the police department, remains on critical incident leave as the investigation into the July 11 shooting continues, according to police.
The shooting occurred while detectives were conducting an undercover mission in the area involving sex trafficking.
Police said one suspect was taken into custody, but a second suspect drove his car toward an officer, leading to shots fired. No officers were hurt.
Police are still searching for the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Calvin Ramone Davenport, who they say drove off in a blue Infiniti, which was later found near Southwest West Slope Drive and Canyon Lane.
Davenport is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 130 pounds, and was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, according to investigators.
Police say anyone who sees Davenport should call 911; anyone with information regarding Davenport’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
