Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by Washington Co. deputy near Nike campus

KPTV image

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department has identified a man who died after being struck by a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy on Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Bowerman Drive, near the Nike World Headquarters.

An investigation determined the on-duty deputy was traveling southbound on SW Murray in their patrol vehicle when they struck a man near the intersection of SW Bowerman.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy, of Beaverton.

The Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is still investigating the incident.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave.

