BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department has identified a man who died after being struck by a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy on Thursday.
The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Bowerman Drive, near the Nike World Headquarters.
An investigation determined the on-duty deputy was traveling southbound on SW Murray in their patrol vehicle when they struck a man near the intersection of SW Bowerman.
Police identified the man as 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy, of Beaverton.
The Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is still investigating the incident.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave.
